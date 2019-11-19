UALR celebrates the Creation of an Education Initiative

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today the University of Arkansas at Little Rock celebrated the Creation of an Education Initiative for Hispanic People who live in Central Arkansas.

The consulate of Mexico has given a $5,700 grant to support their country’s “Educational Windows Program”, an outreach for local high schools and workshops for adults returning to education.

“Providing educational workshops on how to apply to college, how to get a GED, how to pay for college and how to get training through the Mexican government.”

The program is in partnership with UA Little Rock’s department of world languages.