Two women die in crash in Lonoke County, child injured

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Two women are dead and a child hurt after a head-on collision early Saturday.

36-year-old Rebecca Ann Martinez and 68-year-old Sudie Carpenter of Ward were killed in the wreck.

A child in the car driven by Martinez was hurt.

It happened just after midnight near the intersection of Highway 31 and Yielding Road.

According to the preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the car driven by Carpenter crossed the center line and struck the oncoming car driven by Martinez.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.