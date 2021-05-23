Two teens shot in Hot Springs early Sunday morning

A close-up photo of police lights by night

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Two teens are hospitalized after being shot early Sunday morning in Garland County.

The names of the victims have not been released.

They have serious injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Hot Springs Police Department.

Around 2:00 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Albert Pike.

Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Police determined the two shooting victims were taken by private vehicle to a local hospital.

Both have since been airlifted to a trauma center.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and processing evidence.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the double shooting to contact Det. Hunter Scott at 501-321-6789 ext. 7710.