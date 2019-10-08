Two teens escape from Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KNWA) — Police are searching for two juveniles who escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center.

Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office said two males, one 17 and the other 14 escaped shortly after 6:20 p.m. from the treatement center.

Pevehouse said they are wearing white shirts, khaki or blue pants, and flip flops.

Investigators with the Sebastian and Scott County Sheriffs’ Offices and Mansfield police are notifying neighbors in the area.

This is a developing story.