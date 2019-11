LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are investigating after two people were shot Wednesday.

Police say once officers arrived at the 1900 block of Labette Manor Drive, they just saw blood.

Police say they received calls from two different hospitals about shooting victims.

Officials say the victims may not be involved in the shooting on Labette Manor Drive.

Police say one of the victims is in critical condition.

We’ll have more information as the story develops.