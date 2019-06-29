Two injured in shooting, Little Rock police are investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two men are recovering after being wounded in a shooting outside a Little Rock nightclub.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Asher Avenue.

34-year-old Jermaine Smith was shot in the torso and 34-year-old Jaylon Collins was shot in the knee.

Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say a fight broke out inside the club and security removed the people involved.

The shooting happened outside of the building.

Security guards heard the shots, but did not see the shooter, according to police.

Officers and paramedics arrived and processed the scene.

The investigation is continuing.