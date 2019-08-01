Two injured in Benton shooting, man in custody police say

BENTON, Ark.- Two people are injured and a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting, Benton police say.

Police say they received a report just after 1 a.m. Thursday that two gunshot victims were being treated at a local hospital.

Officials say the two adult victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening.

Brandon Sander (Photo Courtesy: Benton Police)

Police say Brandon Sander, 27 of Benton, was arrested and faces First Degree Battery charges and a Firearms Possession charge.

At this time, police have not said where the shooting occurred.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be added.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message.