Two Hot Springs woman arrested after attacking disabled woman, police say

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Two Garland County women are behind bars after police said they attacked a disabled person. The attack happened at a home on Mountain View Street in Hot Springs.

The neighbors we talked to Wednesday didn’t want to go on camera but many had the same reaction — they were shocked.

According to a police report, a disabled woman was at 55-year-old Tamara Buck’s house when she was attacked by Buck, her daughter, 19-year-old Victoria Alvarez and another woman.

The report goes on to say the disabled woman was placed on the bed while all three woman started smoking weed from a metal pipe. Then Buck dropped the pipe on her chest and Buck and Alvarez took turns holding her down while all three of the women held the pipe on her chest leaving several burns, the report reads.

The disabled woman reported having 7 burns to her chest and shoulder. Police said this woman is physically disabled, she’s unable to walk and uses a wheelchair. She also has limited use in her left arm and relies on someone else to take care of her.

One Hot Springs man reacted to the news.

“It’s actually quite pathetic to see that an older woman and someone around my age would beat somebody with a disability,” Dilann Allen said .

According to the report, this happened in May but was later reported to police in June. Both Buck and Alvarez are facing 2nd degree battery charges.

The woman told police that she knew both Buck and Alvarez for several years. The third woman involved hasn’t been identified.