Two die, on hurt in fire in Pine Bluff Saturday morning

PINE BLUFF, Ark. –Two people have died and another person is injured after a fire in a camper on a property in Pine Bluff.

The names have not been released.

It happened Saturday morning in the 4800 block of Goodfaith Road.

Fire crews responded at 7:01 a.m. to the camper fire.

Two deceased people were found inside the camper while the fire was being fought.

The fire department reports a third person was rescued after being trapped inside a smoke-filled building near the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.