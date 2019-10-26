Two dead in a house fire in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — The local Sheriff’s office responded to multiple calls of a fire around 2:40 p.m. outside of Jasper on HWY. 7.

Several fire departments in the surrounding areas responded to the fire and they discovered two people who were dead inside the house along with a dog that was also inside the house.

Deputies say the investigation is still ongoing and the names of the victims have not been released.

