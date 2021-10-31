Two dead after collision on Interstate 40 in Conway early Sunday

CONWAY, Ark. — Two drivers are dead after a collision on Interstate 40 in Faulkner County.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Jose Nelson Us Tiquiram of North Little Rock and 26-year-old Danerryen Spencer of Des Arc.

No other injuries were reported.

It happened near the 129 mile marker shortly before 1:00 a.m.

According to the preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, the car driven by Us Tiquiram was traveling east in a westbound lane when it hit the second car head-on.

A third vehicle ran into the wrecked cars.

The investigation is continuing.