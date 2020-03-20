1  of  2
Breaking News
96 flu deaths in Arkansas for 2019-2020 season, 10 deaths reported this week Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15

Two arrested in connection to Pine Bluff homicide

News
Posted: / Updated:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide on March 12 in Pine Bluff.

Pine Bluff police were called to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of McConnell Circle in reference to a shooting.

Once officers arrived they found 21-year-old Leoncio Flores lying inside an apartment, unresponsive.

On March 19, 18-year-old Karizma Fisher of Monticello and 18-year-old Keuntae Shelton of Pine Bluff were taken into custody in connection to the homicide of Flores.

Fisher and Shelton were booked into the Jefferson County Jail for Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories