Two arrested in connection to LR shootings

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock woman is afraid to be in her own home tonight after it was shot at for the second time this year.

The first shooting happened in January and the second shooting happened just a few nights ago.

“We don’t bother nobody,” said the Boyce Street homeowner, who wanted to be kept anonymous out of concerns for her safety.

One o’clock in the afternoon on Boyce Street is extremely quiet, but the same cannot be said for this same time a few days ago.

“They snatched that window up, threw the gun in their and bap bap bap bap and I hollered ‘You (expletive) you (expletive)!’ and they ran,” said the woman.

This 70-year-old woman said someone knocked on her front door, then knocked on the back door before opening the side window and shooting into her home.

“Me and my grandbaby was running. We laid down on the floor and called the police,” said the homeowner.

Little Rock Police report five shots were fired and one bullet was even found in the freezer.

“What are you going to come to my house for and shoot my house up. This is the second time you know,” said the homeowner.

Little Rock Police arrested two people in connection with the shooting.

Kavadous Star, 21, is facing charges of possession of marijuana.

Calvin Dillworth, 20, is facing two charges of terroristic acts, possession of marijuana and possession of an instrument of crime.

A couple of doors down we spoke with neighbors Preola and John Lockhart who have lived in this house for 39 years.

“It’s scary and I’m shocked that it happened because nothing ever happens down here like that,” said Preola Lockhart.

Following the arrests, the Lockharts hope the neighborhood can go back to being quiet.

“Hope everything will be better that’s what we hope and nobody will get hurt or killed or nothing,” said John Lockhart.

As for the homeowner, she still doesn’t feel safe.

“We don’t stay here because we are afraid to stay here,” said the homeowner.

Now, this house was a target of another shooting in January that left a lot of bullet holes.

Little Rock Police just gave us new information about this shooting, saying it is connected with another shooting that happened on Napa Valley Drive in January.

In the Napa Valley shooting, two people were seriously injured.

The Boyce street homeowner’s 16-year-old grandson, Eric Hall, was arrested for the Napa Valley shooting and tried as an adult.

Police say a few days later is when the Boyce street home was shot at.

Police say they believe the two January shootings are connected, however they do not believe this recent shooting is connected.

ORIGINAL:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On February, 27 around 1:00 p.m. Little Rock officers were called to the 1600 block of Boyce St due to criminal mischief.

Once LR officers arrived on scene they talked with Rose Simmons and a teenager.

Simmons told officers she was laying on the couch in the living room when she heard a knock at the front door, but she ignored it. Soon after hearing the knock, Simmons heard a loud banging at the back door.

Police say a man then opened the living room window and began shooting, approximately 5 times into the home.

Simmons told police she ran into the teenagers bedroom and laid on the floor. The teenager said he heard gunshots and called 911 for police.

Once officers arrived they searched the living room for a crime scene but did not find one.

LRPD said, detectives arrived at the scene and obtained video footage of the incident from another house showing a man, later identified to be 20-year-old Calvin Dilworth knock on the door and walk to the back of the house.

Police said Dilworth was seen running away from the home and entering a silver Kia Soul, which fled the area.

According to the report, detectives found two bullet strikes on the north side of the home and one inside the freezer.

Officers then drove around the area and found a vehicle matching the silver Kia Soul Dilworth fled in. Officer initiated a traffic stop with the car and detained the subjects inside the car, according to the police report.

Police say during a pat search of Dilworth they found marijuana and a scale on him. Officers took Dilworth and two others to the 12th Street Station for questioning.

The car was towed to the crime scene bay and a search warrant was taken.

Police say the crime scene unit conducted a search of the car and found a firearm under the front passenger seat and marijuana.

According to the report one of the people inside the car admitted that the marijuana inside the car was his. He was charged with Possession of Marijuana.

After questioning, Dilworth was charged with two counts of Terroristic Acts, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Instrument of a Crime.

The other person inside the car was let go with no charges.

Dilworth along with one other were taken by officers to the Pulaski County Regional Jail.