Two Arkansas school districts dropped kids of at wrong stops

MARION, Ark. — For the second time in the last few days, an Arkansas school district left a young student at the wrong bus stop.

On Monday a seven-year-old, Demarcus Watkins Junior, was dropped off at the wrong bus stop. He then started to walk towards the correct one over a mile away.

On Tuesday, Erica Pledge took to social media after her six-year-old daughter Aaliyah Hampton called her in tears after being dropped off at the wrong bus stop as well.

“There’s too much going on in this world today dealing with little children, it could have left us grieving,” said Pledge, “What if something would have happened to her, what if someone would have grabbed her, no one is showing they care.”

Marion schools superintendent said they are reviewing the bus video footage and agreed that improvements needed to be made.