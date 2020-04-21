Newsfeed Now

Trump claims he will temporarily suspend immigration into the US

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Newsfeed Now Videos

Deepwater Horizon survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deepwater Horizon survivor"

Alabama family loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19, others recovering

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alabama family loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19, others recovering"

Newsfeed Now for April 20, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 20, 2020"

Disney Plus to stream 'Frozen 2' early

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney Plus to stream 'Frozen 2' early"

State parks reopen Monday, first phase to reopen Texas economy begins during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "State parks reopen Monday, first phase to reopen Texas economy begins during COVID-19 pandemic"
More Newsfeed Now

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the coronavirus.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump tweeted.

He offered no details as to what immigration programs might be affected by the order. The White House did not immediately elaborate on Trump’s tweeted announcement.

Trump has taken credit for his restrictions on travel to the U.S. from China and hard-hit European countries, arguing it contributed to slowing the spread of the virus in the U.S. But he has yet to extend those restrictions to other nations now experiencing virus outbreaks.

Due to the pandemic, almost all visa processing by the State Department, including immigrant visas, has been suspended for weeks.

More than 750,000 Americans have come down with COVID-19 and more than 42,000 have died.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Trending Stories