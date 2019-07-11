Tropical Storm Barry Update, Thursday Evening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – At 9 p.m. Thursday, Tropical Storm Barry continues to slowly churn in the Gulf of Mexico. Based on the latest data this evening, the National Hurricane Center, NHC, is forecasting this system to make landfall as a tropical storm instead of reaching hurricane status. This is due partly to a major influx of dry air on the northern side of the circulation. That dry air has caused the system to have a hard time organizing itself.

As you can see in the imagery below, the forecast track still includes this system having an impact on Arkansas. The main concern would be high rainfall amounts.

Confidence has continued to grow in Western Arkansas seeing very little to no rainfall at all from this system. Throughout the day today, the forecast track has shifted east which puts more potential for Eastern Arkansas but there is still room for this track to shift. A change in the track of this system’s center by even a few miles will mean the difference to a little rain for E. Arkansas or a lot of rain. The next 24 hours in Tropical Storm Barry’s development will be essential for how it pans out for us as it makes the forecast northward turn to Arkansas.

As mentioned above, a shift in where Barry’s center tracks could cause a drastic change in rainfall amounts, the next two images below create a better visual to explain that further. The first image is from the GFS model that we use to help look at weather patterns. It wants the center to track just east of the Mississippi River. This would put Arkansas on the lower rainfall range. The other image is from the Euro model. It suggests the center should track through E. Arkansas. This would mean a good bit of rainfall.

What can you do right now? The best thing is to stay with us for updates with this system as we get new data every day. Once we hone in on where the highest rainfall axis will set up, plans can be made then for any concern of possible flooding