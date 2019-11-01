Update: Trooper cleared in Bradley County fatal shooting

Update:

WARREN, Ark.- An Arkansas State Trooper has been cleared in the October 17 fatal shooting of Christopher Crosby.

According to a letter from Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Deen, the state trooper tried to stop Christopher Crosby when Crosby fled.

A report says a passenger asked to be let out, but Crosby refused, saying he had a pistol.

According to the Prosecuting Attorney, dash camera footage showed Crosby getting out of the vehicle, raised a handgun and walking towards the trooper while firing the gun.

According to the letter, one of Crosby’s rounds hit the roof of the trooper’s vehicle, close to where the trooper was standing.

The letter states the trooper shot Crosby twice and killed him instantly.

Original Story:

WARREN, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have released the name of a man who died after exchanging gunfire with a trooper in Bradley County.

The deceased man is 34-year-old Christopher DeQuan Crosby of Warren.

The investigation into the shooting is being led by Special Agents of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Arkansas State Police.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., a state trooper in Warren assigned to the Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, attempted to initiate a traffic stop involving a vehicle at Shelby Avenue and Main Street.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle failed to stop for the trooper and proceeded to drive out of town and at 1:33 p.m. turned onto Bradley County Road 24, about one mile southeast of Warren.

About one minute later, as the driver attempted to flee from the trooper, the vehicle crashed.

State Police report an occupant in the vehicle then pointed a gun at the trooper and fired striking the state police patrol car.

The trooper returned fire hitting the suspect, identified as Christopher Dequan Crosby.

Crosby died at the scene.

A second occupant in the vehicle fled on foot and was quickly apprehended without incident.

At this time the name of the second occupant is not being released while the individual is being questioned.

Crosby’s body and other evidence from the shooting scene are being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for examination.

The state police investigation into the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer will be turned over to the Bradley County prosecuting attorney to determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas laws.

The trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave and his identity will be released after the trooper has met with his family and provided a statement to CID agents, according to a release from Arkansas State Police.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the KARK 4 News App from the App Store or Google Play.