Trojan Horse leads the way for UA Little Rock nurses day celebration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UA Little Rock) celebrated National Nurses Day by giving away meals and goodie bags to health care professionals at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Saline Memorial Hospital to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its nursing program. In honor of its more than 4,000 graduates, the university’s larger-than-life Trojan horse mascot escorted volunteers beginning at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

“In the past 50 years, our nursing program has grown to be one of the largest offered at the university,” said Dr. Ann Bain, provost and executive vice chancellor. “That growth is due to the dedication and expertise of our faculty and staff. Our graduates have gone on to serve our communities and our celebration today is a small way to thank them.”

UA Little Rock police led the group to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary where UA Little Rock faculty and staff members handed out food and gifts to the health care workers. J. Hook Towing and Recovery donated its services to haul the horse as a way to say “thank you” to these frontline workers. After delivering to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, the UA Little Rock team also visited Saline Memorial Hospital in the afternoon, handing out gifts.

“UA Little Rock taught me the personal and professional skills I’ve needed as a nurse,” said UA Little Rock alumnus Mike Stramiello, BSN, RN, currently serving as a nurse at Saline Memorial Hospital. “The unique environment cultivated a depth of understanding and hands-on experience that enabled me to care for my patients and give back to my community.”

The UA Little Rock Nursing Program was founded in 1970 and has since graduated thousands of qualified, talented nursing professionals who are serving Arkansas communities. This event was a special way to honor these alumni and encourage them to fight COVID-19 like a Trojan!

To explore photos and videos of this day, access this drive: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qYbXXaU7tWOiz6A3W1ym3Ghu0lAjGDaK?usp=sharing