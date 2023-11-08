FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – As Arkansas volleyball continues to rise to national prominence, three new Razorbacks have joined the fold on National Signing Day.

Aleki Alexander, Lauryn “Lolo” Lambert and Kayla Robertson are set to join the program for the 2025 season to boost the Hog blocking and offensive units.

Aleki Alexander | MB | 6-2 | Blue Springs, Mo.

Alexander is a product of Pohaku Volleyball Club and Blue Springs South High School. In 2023, Alexander was been named to the Metro Sports MoKan All Star Committee, led Blue Springs South in blocks with 90, and had a team-best .360 hitting percentage. The Jaguars also finished as district champions. As a junior, Alexander earned All-District First Team and All-Conference First Team honors, both titles she also received the year prior. She was the team leader in blocks and hitting percentage, which earned her the Jaguars MVP title. Alexander was also an Under Armour All-American Camp invitee in 2022. Aleki has been a dual sport athlete in both volleyball and basketball.

Coach Watson says…

“Aleki brings to Arkansas a level of athleticism in the middle that will blend well with our returning roster. There is a joy and passion for the game that mirrors her love for competition. She plays for an outstanding club program that is committed to developing the whole player. When you watch her play, you can see that development. She is sure to impact our program and feel she has a tremendous future here at Arkansas.”

Lauryn “Lolo” Lambert | OH | 5-9 | Murphy, Texas

Lolo Lambert is a nationally-recognized recruit from Madfrog Volleyball with high school experience at Bishop Lynch and Plano East Senior HS. She has been ranked as a top 10 player out of Texas by Maxpreps and Prep Dig, and a top 30 player nationally by Maxpreps and Prep Dig. Lambert helped leaded Bishop Lynch to a state runner-up finish as a junior and was named to the All-Tournament Team. She transferred to Plano East for her senior year, where she has helped push the Panthers to their first postseason appearance since 2008. Lolo led the Bishop Lynch Friars in kills and was named MVP in each of her seasons there and carried that success over to the Panthers her senior year, leading the team in hitting percentage (.299), kills (698), and digs (481). Lambert surpassed 1,500 throughout her prep career and was also a multi-year state qualifier in track. She has played club volleyball for 10 years, with multiple top three national finishes and several seasons leading her squad in kills.

Coach Watson says…

“Coming off an outstanding club season, we are more excited than ever for LoLo to begin her college career in Fayetteville. She has proven herself as an outstanding left attacker, with dynamic approach and a range of offensive tools. It’s the improvement, and her commitment to passing and defense that ensure she comes to Arkansas as a complete volleyball player. Our program is extremely fortunate to have LoLo wear the Razorback.”

Kayla Robertson | OH | 6-1 | Lake St. Louis, Mo.

Kayla Robertson is an outside hitter who has played with High Performance STL at the club level and prep at Timberland High School. Robertson led the T-Wolves in kills (382) and hitting percentage (.253) this season and was named the GAC South Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference. It was the second consecutive year she garnered All-Conference, and she was also All-District in 2022. As a member of High Performance STL, Robertson was named to the AVCA Phenom List in 2022, and was also on the Junior Volleyball Association Class of 2024 Watchlist in 2022.

Coach Watson says…

“Continues to prove herself as a consistent and versatile volleyball player. With her graduating early, she will be in Fayetteville this spring semester. Our staff is excited about the prospect of her contributing to our 2024 preparation early in the new year. An all-around volleyball player, she plays with a maturity beyond her years. Committed to learning and willing to put in the time, I’m excited to partner with Kayla to further develop our program.”