Tree remembering victims of Elaine Massacre chopped down, state investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An investigation is underway tonight to find who is responsible for cutting down a tree remembering the victims of the Elaine Massacre.

The living memorial was just dedicated in April.

This is how the Willow Tree was found this morning in Elaine around 8.

These pictures shared on Facebook show the tree chopped at the base and the memorial tag missing.

The tree is on land managed by the Parks and Tourism Department. The state does hope to replace the tree soon.

Historians argue that the 1919 event was the deadliest race riot in american history.

Mary Olson with the Elaine Legacy center believes that this is more than just vandalism and says that it is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

State officials will visit the site Friday.