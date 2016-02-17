Treating Troubled Children

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The State of Arkansas spends hundreds of millions of dollars every year on mental health programs through the state’s Medicaid program.

Much of the money goes to treating children.

But KARK has found an industry where providers rake in huge profits with little oversight or measure of whether people are getting help.

Laura Bednar is deputy superintendent for the Pulaski County Special School District. The mental health of students is one of her top priorities.

“A large number of our students truly come to school with needs that cannot be met by the school alone,” she says.

PCSSD works with mental health providers for everything from one-on-one counseling in school to group therapy sessions after school.

The providers are reimbursed through the state’s Medicaid program in a system that uses tax dollars to buy services for Arkansans with mental illness. It’s known as RSPMI.

Records show providers billed the system nearly $1.5 billion dollars over the last five years, two thirds for beneficiaries under the age of 18.

Julie Meyer is director of policy at the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Behavioral Health.

“I’m not gonna lie, Arkansas is behind the times when it comes to our mental health system,” she says.

Experts say Arkansas ranks near the top in per capita spending by states on mental health services.

A report, set to be released to lawmakers Wednesday, compares Arkansas to six other states in one category, group psychotherapy payments.

Between 2013 and 2015 the six states averaged $3.7 million dollars in spending. Arkansas paid nearly $150 million.

“We recognize that some changes need to be made,” Meyer continues.

Unlike other states in the comparison, Arkansas has no yearly limit on the number of group therapy sessions allowed.

“The provider determines the level of care that’s necessary,” says Meyer.

Meyer says her agency has tried instituting reforms but they were met by resistance from providers who are a powerful force at the State Capitol.

“There was push back on the changes we put forth,” she adds.

What’s more, Meyer and other health policy experts say the state lacks measures to determine whether the huge spending is actually working.

“Sitting here today, I can’t tell you that every dollar within these programs are making people better,” she says.

The provider pool in Arkansas is a mix of about 60 public entities, nonprofits and private companies. Together, they billed the state almost $300 million dollars in 2015.

The top five providers, all private, for profit companies, accounted for 40 percent of the total.

“In terms of the infrastructure, payment structure, I don’t see that as an issue here,” says Robin Raveendran, executive director of the Arkansas Alliance for Health Improvement, which represents the state’s biggest mental health providers.

He’s also executive director of Preferred Family Health, formerly Dayspring Behavioral Health Services, the largest provider in the state.

“If you take a look at the cost today, it’s within reason,” he says.

Raveendran points out that Arkansas is a rural and relatively poor state with prevalent social issues that require extensive work from mental health providers.

“Can there be more savings? Yes and that’s what we assured to the governor,” he adds.

“That has to be looked at. If we don’t, we’re going to be guilty of malpractice at the legislature,” says State Sen. David Sanders (R-Little Rock).

Sen. Sanders is pushing reforms aimed at improving care and curbing costs. one option being considered, hiring a managed care company to control who receives treatment and to document outcomes. But that would cost the state tens of millions of dollars every year and providers worry it would take away from patient care.

“When you look at this amount of money being spent and you look at the number of people benefiting from this money being spent, they can always come up with reasons why we shouldn’t have change,” Sanders continues.

Back at PCSSD, Laura Bednar says reliance on outside providers has grown as guidance counselors become more focused on helping students with standardized tests.

“In our district, quite honestly we could not do without these providers,” she says.

With Governor Asa Hutchinson looking for Medicaid savings, changes are almost certain. But questions remain over the impact they will have.

In response to calls for reducing Medicaid spending, last week state mental health providers issued a plan to adjust and eliminate programs to achieve nearly $40 million dollars in savings every year.

These issues will be front and center during a meeting of the Governor’s Health Care Task Force on Wednesday.