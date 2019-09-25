Treasurer Dennis Milligan elected Vice President of national organization

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan was elected today as Vice President of the State Financial Officers Foundation, a national nonprofit organization that promotes fiscal responsibility. Arkansas’ Chief Deputy Treasurer, Grant Wallace, was also elected to serve as the staff representative of the organization’s leadership team.

The State Financial Officers Foundation (SFOF) is based in Kansas and connects financial officers from around the country with the nation’s leading private sector companies, according to its website.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve with fellow financial leaders from across the United States in helping to advocate for more fiscally conservative values,” Milligan said. “As a small businessman, I’ve always believed in a free-market economy, and I look forward to being able to promote these ideals among fiscal leaders throughout the nation.

“I’m also thankful to my chief deputy, Grant Wallace, whose willingness to serve on the SFOF leadership team demonstrates the nature of his work ethic and his commitment to promoting fiscal responsibility in Arkansas,” Milligan added.

This is Milligan’s second election to a national organization in recent months. In July, he was elected as the Southern Region Vice President for the National Association of State Treasurers, a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group that promotes sound financial policies among state financial officials.

This will also be Wallace’s second term as the staff representative for SFOF. Both men will serve the organization throughout the remainder of fiscal year 2020.