FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following a 28-6 win over Kent State, Arkansas defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat and defensive back Jaheim Thomas both met with the media to discuss the game.

The Razorbacks talked about the play of the defense, going into half-time frustrated, and the play on the offensive side of the ball.

