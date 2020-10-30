Train and 18-Wheeler collide in rural Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO, Ark.- Two people are injured after a train and large truck collide in rural Jefferson County early Friday afternoon.

The names and conditions of the train operator and the semi driver who were injured have not yet been released.

According to a spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad, the train struck the semi in the crossing at Klie Road, off Highway 10 near Tamo, which is just south of Pine Bluff.

There is a stop sign at the crossing, but no cross bars at that location.

An investigation into the collision is continuing.

LATEST POSTS: