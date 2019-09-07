Traffic accident in Pine Bluff leaves one dead, police say

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A woman was found dead in a car that had hit a tree near 16th and Cherry in Pine Bluff.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. this morning and initially ruled it as an accident.

Later on in the day Jeremy Scott Sr., 33, turned himself in with connection to the accident. After he made statements to police he was arrested for 2nd degree murder.

Police are still investigating the situation and have not given any other information on the incident.