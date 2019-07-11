1  of  3
Breaking News
Fatal accident in North Pulaski temporarily shutting down roadway Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf of Mexico KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Barry, Day 1

News
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring Tropical Storm Barry, which officially formed earlier today in the Gulf of Mexico.

People living along the north-central Gulf Coast have been warned about the anticipated dangerous storm surge, heavy rains and winds.

In this Tracking the Tropics special report recorded early Thursday afternoon, WFLA Meteorologist Julie Phillips, WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly, KVEO Chief Meteorologist Robert Bettes and KLFY Meteorologist Chris Cozart track the latest developments, including watches/warnings and other storm track info from the NHC.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss