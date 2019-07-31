Tracking the Tropics: Monitoring 2 tropical waves in Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on two tropical waves in the Atlantic as we approach the most active time of hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center has increased the chance of development for one of the tropical waves. The disturbance is in the far eastern Atlantic, but as it moves toward the Caribbean, the environment will become more favorable for organization. As of Wednesday morning, the NHC gives it a 50% chance of development in the next five days.

WFLA’s Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly in Tampa says there is a modest chance of, at least, a weak system developing heading into next week. Current models keep it far east of the Florida peninsula.

A second disturbance that’s north of the Dominican Republic is looking less organized. The NHC currently gives the system just a 10% chance of development in the next five days.

August and September see the biggest increase in tropical activity, with 61% of storms happening sometime in those two months. Hurricane season peaks on Sept. 10.

In this week’s “Tracking the Tropics” segment, WFLA Meteorologists Amanda Holly, Ed Bloodsworth and Julie Phillips, plus KTAL’s Todd Warren, discuss the two tropical waves that are currently in the Atlantic.