Topgolf Breaks Ground in Northwest Arkansas

by Dustin Jayroe

ROGERS, Ark. (Arkansas Money & Politics) – Our long-awaited anticipations are coming closer to reality – Topgolf has officially broken ground on its new location in Rogers. This will be the first location that the global chain of golf-entertainment fusion has placed in Arkansas.

Up to now, the nearest Topgolf facilities for Arkansans were hundreds of miles away.

Morgan Schaaf, Topgolf’s communications manager, confirmed the news of the ground-breaking to Arkansas Money & Politics on Wednesday.

“We have broken ground and are very excited to open next year,” Schaaf said.

As it stands, Topgolf plans to open its doors at the Arkansas location in early to mid-2020.

According to the Topgolf website, the location will feature more than 70 climate-controlled hitting bays, a full-service restaurant and bar, a rooftop terrace and private event spaces. It will also have more than 200 HDTVs and free Wi-Fi.

Labeled “Everyone’s Game,” Topgolf brings an approachability to the sport of golf, with a competition based driving range that tracks users scores digitally, blended with an on-site restaurant and sports bar. It is a place to hang out, play golf, or both.

According to Topgolf, almost half of their customers describe themselves as “non-golfers.”

The Rogers location will sit along I-49 and face northward, so the backdrop of the driving range will be the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP).

Previous estimates by Topgolf assumed a local footprint of around 300 new jobs and approximately 250,000 annual guests to the Rogers location.