‘We saw it all on Zoom’: Family calls 911 as teacher robbed during remote lesson

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A convicted felon, who was out of prison for 36 days, now indicted on several charges after prosecutors said he broke into a teacher’s home while she was teaching remotely.

Charles Derosett was indicted by the Cuyahoga County grand jury this week on several charges including aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

The woman, who lives on the west side of Cleveland, was teaching a student in Lake County on Nov. 23 when the crime took place.

“My kid is on a Zoom session and we live in Kirtland and the teacher that teaches my son, somebody broke into her house, like we saw it all on the Zoom,” the student’s father told a Lake County police dispatcher. “I guess my wife heard the man say, Get on the floor, I am going to cut your **** throat.”

The family didn’t know the teacher’s address but they had a phone number. Lake County officials acted quickly, found out where she lived and called Cleveland police.

“It was good thinking on behalf of the student and the student’s family to reach out and figure out exactly where his teacher lived,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley told the FOX 8 I-Team.

The teacher was able to let her dogs out of a room and they chased the suspect out of the house. A man doing repair work on Baltic Road helped the teacher chase the armed suspect and they were able to detain him until police arrived.

“This individual needs to be taken off the street,” O’Malley said. “Our county is not safe with him out again, he is out for 36 days and breaking into occupied homes. He needs to go back to prison.”

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines