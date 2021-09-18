Walmart co-workers honor Little Rock homicide victims with in-store memorial

Employees at the Walmart on Cantrell Road and Chenal Parkway honored the lives of the woman and son who were killed earlier this week in Little Rock.

The memorial consists of a table with photos of Shunterris Salter and her son, Jamichael Petty, as well as a book that can be signed. Salter was an employee of the Walmart on Cantrell and Chenal.

Salter and her son were killed Tuesday evening.

Walmart posted to its Facebook page about Salter saying “You were one in a million. You will be missed by all of us here at your store.”