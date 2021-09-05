Veterans and former first responders return to Little Rock after aiding Hurricane Ida victims

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A group of veterans and first responders from Central Arkansas are back in Little Rock after helping neighbors to the south in Louisiana recover from Hurricane Ida.

The Central Arkansas Chapter of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance spent the last couple of days in Raceland, LA.

“We stand between the wolves and the sheep and say, ‘not on our watch.’,” said Brent Lewis with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. “We can’t stop nature, but we can help recover from it.”

The group arrived in Louisiana around midnight Thursday.

“We came in in the dark so it was just what we could see on the road, and we knew it was going to be bad,” said Lewis.

Lewis says when the sun came up Thursday morning, the damage was worse than he expected.

“It was a disaster zone,” said Lewis. “You could not look anywhere and not see something that was damaged.”

About 70 Sheep Dog volunteers traveled from Central Arkansas to help first pick up the pieces of their houses while they who were busy taking care of the rest of the city.

“They’re out doing the fire and rescues; they’re out doing the patrols to keep the looters away and their families have been affected just like everyone else,” said Lewis.

The teams say it worked to lay tarps over roofs, remove any fallen trees and most importantly restore hope.

“Their whole world is coming apart,” said Lewis.

Some of the 70 volunteers stayed in Louisiana to help with continued efforts. Lewis says another group from Central Arkansas will head down to Louisiana Tuesday with additional supplies. They will stay there until the 11th.

For more information on Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, click here.