UAPB mourning the loss of Jaikahb Ingram

PINE BLUFF, Ark.-“It’s very shocking and very heartbreaking to hear that one of our beloved classmates is gone. It’s just still unrealistic,” Isaac Singleton said.

Students at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff remembering one of their own who passed away.

Campus police found Jaikahb Ingram unresponsive at a housing complex on campus Tuesday night.

Paramedics tried to revive him but it was too late.

His cause of death is still under investigation and an examination of the scene did not reveal any evidence of suspicious behavior.

People had nothing but great things to say about Jaikahb.

They say he was well known around campus and will be greatly missed.

“It’s a hard hit in our golden family,” Jalen Phillips said.

“He was always cool laid back type of guy,” Phillips said.

“Jaikahb was really quiet but he was social when he needed to be,” Kevin Crumpton Jr said.

“I’ve known him since middle school at Southeast Middle School in Pine Bluff,” Isaac Singleton said.

A close friendship Isaac Singleton remembers that ended too soon.

“He never bothered anybody and did everything he was supposed to do. He was very smart and intelligent. He was there to always support anybody,” Singleton said.

The Pine Bluff native was a sophomore majoring in Computer Science.

Campus police found him unresponsive at the JBJ Housing Complex Tuesday night.

“I didn’t quite understand I said maybe they meant somebody else or maybe it was a mixup and when I found out it was disbelief really,” Singleton said.

Friends say Jaikahb spent a lot of time at the STEM building on campus.

Kevin Crumpton Jr. says he talked to Jaikahb every day.

“I pass by him at least one time every day in the cafeteria or transferring from one class to another,” Crumpton Jr. said.

His friends say it won’t be the same without him.

“You don’t run across that many people with that type of personality,” Phillips said.

His spirit is already missed around campus.

“I don’t know if he had an enemy he was very loved. He treated everyone with respect,” Phillips said.

Grief counseling has been made available to students, faculty, and staff that may be experiencing distress.

The school released a statement,