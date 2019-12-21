Two UAPB students selected for the Ebony HBCU Kings and Queens competition

PINE BLUFF, Ark.-Two students at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff selected to be in the Ebony HBCU Kings and Queens competition.

Jade West, the 90th Miss University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. She is a senior Multimedia Communications major from Little Rock, Arkansas. She is a writer for the Arkansawyer, Honors College, UAPB NAACP College Chapter, Miss Junior, tutor for TRIO. She also studied abroad in Alajuela, Costa Rica the summer of 2018. Jade was heavily immersed in the Costa Rican culture and stayed with a host family. Her plans after graduation is to pursue a career as an Immigration Lawyer.

Jalen K. Phillips, the 5th Mister University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He is a senior Accounting major from Helena/West Helena, Arkansas. A member of Black Essence, Accounting club, Yard Voices of Praise Gospel Choir, and Delta Mu Delta Honor Society. After obtaining his Bachelor of Science Degree in accounting, he plans to further his career in the banking field. In the summer is 2018, he did an internship at Southern Bancorp in Helena, Arkansas where he shadowed a loan officer. He was able to pull credit accounts, check balances, and offer credit counseling. When the internship was over, he was offered a job to work after graduation, training to be a loan officer. It’s rewarding to know that he made customers happy and satisfied with their finances. Currently, he is learning all the operations of the bank and when he graduates in May of 2020, he will officially be trained as a loan officer. As Mister UAPB, Jalen’s purpose is to bring back the male role in the black community, starting with campus initiatives, leading to the surrounding communities. Jalen often lives by a passage of song “If I can help somebody, as I travel along. If I can cheer somebody, with a word or song. If I can show somebody, that they are doing wrong, No, my living shall not be in vain.”

West and Phillips now are now in the running for a chance to be crowned and featured in the pages of Ebony magazine and at Ebony.com

But they need your votes.

The link to vote is: https://www.ebony.com/campusqueens-2019/index.php



Voting is unlimited and the deadline has been extended to January 31, 2020.