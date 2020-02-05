Trump impeachment: Sen. Mitt Romney says he will vote to convict on abuse of power

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives for a closed meeting with fellow Republicans about the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – Sen. Mitt Romney announced Wednesday he would vote to remove President Donald Trump from office – making the former GOP president nominee the only Republican to say he would vote to convict the president ahead of the day’s historic vote on two articles of impeachment.

Romney said he would vote to convict on abuse of power and to acquit on the obstruction of Congress.

“I swore an oath before God to exercise impartial justice. I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am,” the Utah senator said, saying Trump was “guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.”

