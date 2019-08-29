Thief robs Sherwood snow cone stand

SHERWOOD, Ark.-A man robbed a woman at gunpoint and got away with hundreds of dollars at a snow cone stand in Sherwood.

Winter Joiner and her dad Nathan have been selling sweet treats for years at Polar Delite.

Things went from sweet to sour Tuesday night as Joiner was closing shop.

She was cleaning up she says a man came from behind a freezer and charged at her.

She says he pointed a gun at her and demanded everything from the cash register.

“Would he have pistol whipped me, or hit me in the back of the head if i would have seen him first my night could have gone a lot differently and lot more violently,” Winter Joiner said.

Joiner says the man drove off in a red car.

She wasn’t able to get a description or make and model of the car.

Her dad says they’re going to start closing early.

At the end of September, they will be out of season and back open in April.