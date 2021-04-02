Teen shot while walking down 21st Street on Thursday afternoon

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 16-year-old boy walking near the intersection of 21st and Bragg Street heard a gunshot on Thursday afternoon and quickly realized he had been shot in the leg.

According to investigators, the teen heard the gunshot around 3:30 p.m. and began running, it was when he stopped that he realized blood was running down his leg.

He was then taken by a friend to a hospital where he was treated for his wounds.

Officers went to the location where the teen was reportedly shot but were unable to find signs of the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc.

