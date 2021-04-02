Teen shot while walking down 21st Street on Thursday afternoon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 16-year-old boy walking near the intersection of 21st and Bragg Street heard a gunshot on Thursday afternoon and quickly realized he had been shot in the leg.

According to investigators, the teen heard the gunshot around 3:30 p.m. and began running, it was when he stopped that he realized blood was running down his leg.

He was then taken by a friend to a hospital where he was treated for his wounds.

Officers went to the location where the teen was reportedly shot but were unable to find signs of the shooting.