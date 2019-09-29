Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff holds surprise “soft opening”

PINE BLUFF, Ark.-People in Pine Bluff raising the bets at the New Saracen Casino Annex.

It’s day two of people cashing in on the slot machines and having a good time.

Thousands of people have already stopped by the casino.

The grand opening set for Tuesday.

Officials are already pleased with the turnout and excited for what’s next.

“Oh yea it’s exciting,” Roy Williams said.

People are cashing in on the fun at the New Saracen Casino Annex in Pine Bluff.

“Most people go to Greenville and different places to play. Now the people from Little Rock and Pine Bluff will stay here,” Williams said.

The 15,000 square foot facility had a surprise soft opening on Friday.

“It was like crazy,” Quortney Glover said.

The word spread quickly around town.

“We has the doors slamming from the outside to the inside it was jam packed,” Glover said.

Quortney Glover is one of 236 employees at the annex.

“I think it means that pine bluer is moving forward,” Glover said.

“We promised to hire local and that this place would represent the community,” Carlton Saffa said.

The annex sits next the Saracen Q Store.

“It’s a great place and has great food and had very loyal patronage and we though we could include that within the foot print,” Saffa said.

It also has a full service bar and 300 slot machines.

“This is just the beginning so I call this our 100 days casino. This building and everything in it was done in 97 days,” Saffa said.

Across the street your chances of winning will double even more.

A bigger casino is under construction.

“2,000 slot machines, 50 plus table games hundreds of thousand of square feet under one roof,” Saffa said.

It’s something people are excited about.

“Wow so much for Pine Bluff,” Glover said.

They can’t wait to hit the jackpot.

“I’ll be back…I’ll be here on the grand opening,” Williams said.

The casino across the street will have 13 floors and 300 hotel rooms.

It’s set to open in the summer of next year.

On Sunday, the annex will open at 8 a.m. and close at midnight

On Monday you will be able to enjoy the annex anytime after 8 a.m.

There will be a grand ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday at 11 a.m.