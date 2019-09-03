River Valley Food Bank closing due to lack of funding and volunteers

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.-“It will be really devastating because we know a lot of people are going to hurt from it,” Roxanne Martin said.



A non-profit organization that has helped people in Pope County for 16 years is set to close its doors at the end of the month.

Those at the River Valley Food Bank say it is closing because of lack of funds and volunteers.

Roxanne Martin is the Co-Director and she says it’s not what they want to do but, they have no other choice.

They’ve struggled in the last four years trying to make ends meet and say they can’t do it anymore.

Volunteers are always working hard at the River Valley Food Bank in Russellville.

Helping others has been a passion for Roxanne Martin her entire life.

“I raised two kids and hardly had any money to feed them. So I always wanted others to not have that problem,” Martin said.

Martin says the food bank is faced with a bigger problem they can’t fix.

“If I don’t have 140,000 dollars by September 20th at 6 o’clock we will lock our doors and that will be it,” Martin said.

Martin says with a lack of funds they can’t pay the bills.

“We are so far behind we can’t keep it up. We can’t get volunteers we are all disabled we have all ran our last mile we need someone to come in and take it over,” Martin said.

They’re already using several box fans to keep the facility cool.

“You’ve got to decide an air conditioner in or your going to buy food. That’s where it’s came down too over the last four years,” Martin said.

She said they started several Go-Fund Me pages, applied for grants and reached out to the city for help.

We’ve exhausted our own personal funds and run up credit cards we’ve done everything we’ve known to do,” Martin said.

She’s served the community since 2003 and says it’s devastating to know the doors will be closing soon.

“God has a another avenue for us to go down but this one here no one cares seems like it’s done,” Martin said.

Martin says all of the food and supplies they receive come from the Arkansas Food Bank, Feeding America and other organizations.

She says they help around 2,000 families each month.

If they don’t raise the money she says there are other churches in the area that provides food boxes.