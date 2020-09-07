Razorbacks Facing Important Week of Practice as Georgia Opener Grows Nearer

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman said Friday that this week is very important to his squad as the Sept. 26 opener grows nearer.

“I still feel like next week is a big work week for us<” Pittman said. “It’s four practices, a little bit different days – Monday-Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday next week. But to me it’s very similar. Obviously we found out we’ve got to take care of the ball better. We didn’t have that problem last week. So that’ll be a big emphasis.

“Strain will be a big emphasis. Working on Arkansas will be a big emphasis. It all goes with our mental toughness and are we willing to go out there when we get tired or when we get down. Are we willing to fight? To me that’s what we have to get better at. I think we made strides last week but we certainly have a ways to go in that, and our kids are willing to do that. I feel like this next week we’re going to work again. We’re not going to talk about Georgia. We’re not going to start preparing for Georgia. It’s way too early to do that in my opinion.”

One of the areas where the Hogs are still looking for personnel is on the offensive line. Left guard and right tackle have been the positions that seems unsettled at the moment. Ricky Stromberg is at center, Myron Cunningham at left tackle and Beaux Limmer the right guard.

“Well, we moved (Brady) Latham a little bit in there today at guard,” Pittman said. “You know obviously we had (Shane) Clenin. Obviously we’ve had (Ty) Clary. But we moved Latham in there today. I don’t know. You know on the O-line, if one guy misses his block it looks terrible. He may have played really well. That one. The results weren’t good. But you have to look at maybe who’s the problem with the results. And I don’t know how he did. I know he did play with the ones at left guard because I think he’s been playing well at tackle.

“I think (Dalton) Wagner’s coming on at the other tackle. Of course Cunningham’s the other guy. I believe (Marcus) Henderson had a much better scrimmage this week. We’ll find out. I don’t really know yet. But to answer your question, I don’t know if we’re quite solid with whose going to be that guy at left guard, or for that matter right tackle right now.”

Luke Jones, a transfer from Notre Dame, is also been working at the guard and center spots.

The offense didn’t have a good day on Friday after winning the previous scrimmage. One of the issues on Friday was ball security.

“Well, obviously, if the ball is coming out and you have it secure, and the ball is coming out, and you feel like you’re holding it high and tight, the defense is doing an outstanding job of stripping the ball, or having physical helmet on ball, or whatever,” Pittman said. “I don’t think that was necessarily the case today. We were loose with the football. Honestly, we were a little nonchalant, I thought, on offense as a whole. It showed. You know how it is, you go out there and you think you’re ready for something just because you can walk out on the field. Well, somebody is going to figure out that you’re not quite as ready as you thought you were. The defense did that figuring out today.”

As far as the defense, Arkansas is still trying to find the right mix at linebacker. Junior Levi Draper, who is a grad transfer from Oklahoma, seems to be improving.

“He’s starting to understand the defense a little bit more,” Pittman said. “Coach (Rion) Rhoades is a great coach. I just talked to him about, ‘Hey, man, your job as a linebacker is to go make a tackle. And all this to fill in and do this and do that, hey man, tackle the guy with the ball. And I thought he did that today. To be honest with you, I think he’s doing a lot of processing. If you’re processing, you’re not reacting. And in this league, if you’re processing, you’re getting beat. So I just think he’s probably learned the defense a little bit better.”

On Friday, Pittman talked about what the linebackers looked like as far as the depth for that day.

“Right now, (Deon) Edwards is playing weakside linebacker, (Andrew) Parker is playing middle, Draper is playing both sides, JT (Towers) is playing both sides,” Pittman said. “That’s what’s happening.”

The next media access will be during Tuesday’s practice.