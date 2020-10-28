Ranger on a two-week hike for awareness for Foster System

Take a Hike! A Phrase being taken to heart by a former Army Ranger.

Arkansan Jeremy Woodall is on a 223-mile hike to raise awareness and funds for foster children in Arkansas.

He’s currently on day four of a 14-day trek on the Ouachita National Recreation Trail, where he will end up at Pinnacle Mountain.

This is a walk of faith, and of the heart, for Woodall. He says he wants to play a small part in giving back to a ministry called “The Baptist Home” in Monticello that has blessed his hometown and the state for many years. Also, to pave the way for children of Arkansas in finding healthy foster homes.

You can follow Woodall’s hike on Instagram by searching for “Hiking4Homes”.