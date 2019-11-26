Pulaski Tech students working hard to make sure everyone enjoys the holiday season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Students at the University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College are helping to make sure their peers have full belly’s and warm hearts this Thanksgiving – it’s all part of their “Thanksgiving food bag distribution.”

The year-round program allows – students, faculty and staff in need of food to anonymously pick up a large bag of non-perishable food items from the college’s food pantry.

Everything from canned ham to mac and cheese – is waiting to be disbursed – and at no cost.

Kelly White and Addison Dunbar are students the college who volunteer their time at the school’s food pantry.

They say the work they do is important because it’s helping people who sometimes don’t have anywhere else to turn for help.

“You can’t tell at a glance – by a way a person looks if they need food or not and sometimes you be surprised who is in a financial bind at the moment and they need some food.”

The school has already distributed more than a hundred Thanksgiving bags and still have more to give out.

Last year more than 800 households were provided with food.

Food Pantry Requirements

To be able to take advantage of the food pantry you must:

1. Be a current member of the UA – Pulaski Tech community (student, faculty, or staff member)

2. Present a UA-PTC ID Card

3. Complete the UA-PTC Food Pantry First-Time Application and bring it completed on the day of distribution.

If you do not fall under these requirements you can visit some of these places here to help obtain food if you are in need of some extra help.