PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Local deputies are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl in the Little Rock area.

Tory Tull, 13, was reported missing and last seen on 1000 block of Woodward Rd. heading toward I-530 towards Little Rock.

She is about 5’3″ and was last seen wearing a camouflaged hoodie with black spandex pants.

If anyone has information they are asked to call 501-340-6963 or 501-340-TIPS.