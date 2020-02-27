LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The race for Pulaski County Judge District 6.1 Division 10 has three candidate: Shanice Johnson, Lott Rolfe, and Jonathan Q. Warren.

The three candidates want to try and be visible outside of the courtroom as much as possible, Rolfe said, “I want to make sure that we do everything we can to go to the schools, the churches, wherever people are if they are in need of juvenile court services outside of coming in for juvenile delinquency proceedings but if there is a serious need of help we want to be accessible to them.”

Many judges across races have raised the issue of being able to use technology to help the court run more smoothly and efficient. Johnson wants to add our use of smartphones to help with that efficiency saying, “We get text alerts like doctors appointment reminders and so I think that, administratively, the court should look at sending text alerts to litigants to remind them of court hearings to make sure they appear for court.”

Warren wants to bring back an old practice of meeting with school leaders to try and enhance the services offered by the court saying, “Juvenile courts used to meet with the superintendents of the school districts and for whatever reason they kind of fell through and that’s something I would like to bring back.”

Full Interviews with each candidate are below:

Shanice Johnson

Lott Rolfe

Jonathan Q. Warren