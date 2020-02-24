Presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar visits North Little Rock

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar addressing a rally in North Little Rock.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Democrat Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar made a stop in North Little Rock at the Maumelle Event Center Sunday afternoon. She spoke before a crowd of about 1,100 people.

Many in attendance were just curious to hear from a major candidate, Faith Moore of Rogers said, “I was just excited that one of the candidates was showing up to Arkansas and we just came today to hear more about her.”

Klobuchar touched on a variety of topics ranging from education to rural issues.

“When you look at these challenges like you have in Arkansas and by the way if you want a President that understands rural, you’re looking at her,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar said she does not agree with her colleague’s “college for all” plans saying, “I would be much more interested in using taxpayer money in a smart way which is to double the Pell Grants.”

She got some of the loudest cheers of the night when digging in to President Trump, “We are going to build a beautiful blue wall of democratic votes around these states and we’re gonna make Donald Trump pay for it!”

Klobuchar right now is fifth in delegates earned and she says the fight for the nomination is far from over, “I want you to know how important Arkansas’ role is here because actually in the early states only 3% of the delegates have been chosen.”

Below is Klobuchar’s media session after her speech.