People concerned about busy intersection in West Little Rock

WEST LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-An accident at a busy intersection in West Little Rock has people calling on city leaders to put in a traffic signal.

Numbers from Little Rock police show there have been 9 accidents on Chenal Club Boulevard and Chenal Parkway since 2018.

The most recent one happened last week.

People tell our Re’Chelle Turner they’re hoping a solution will come before another crash.

There’s already been one fatal accident near that intersection it happened several years ago.

People who live along that busy stretch of the road say people ignore the speed limit and turning into their neighborhood which faces a blind spot is dangerous.

Lance Hines is the City Director for West Little Rock and says there are a few roadblocks before a traffic signal can be put in the area.

Cars travel up and down Chenal Parkway in West Little Rock

“It’s very dangerous out here,” Ernie Noland said.

Workers with Noland Construction started blocking off lanes.

“We are putting in the underdrain because the roads are messed up,” he said.

Crews say drivers are not paying attention.

“Literally while we were putting the barrels out they were almost running over us and we just say there and threw up our hands,” Noland said.

When it comes to the speed limit.

“I don’t think anyone does 45 miles per hour I think you top this hill back here and everyone has the gas pedal to the medal,” Lisa Byrd said.

On top of the construction, people have concerns about the intersection at Chenal Club Blvd and Chenal Parkway.

“It’s kind of a blind spot with the trees over there,” Noland said.

“We all take our life or limb into our hands every day, every time we try to turn left onto this street right here,” Byrd said.

Lisa Byrd drove up on an accident last week, debris still sits in the road.

“There was someone lying in the road and it had just happened seconds before, someone was getting out of there car and calling 911,” Byrd said.

City Director for Ward 5 Lance Hines says he’s been working with neighbors in that area to try and get a traffic signal.

“Having a conflict between city staff and the neighborhood as to whether a signal is warranted for that intersection,” Lance Hines said.

Hines says money is also an issue.

“The problem is even if we had the funding unless the city’s traffic engineers agree that the warrants are meet having the funding won’t matter because they still won’t put it in,” Hines said.

But people disagree and say it all comes down to safety.

“We need something that will stop or slow traffic here whether that be a stoplight, roundabout or something of that nature,” Byrd said.

People fear another fatality will happen before something is done.

Director Hines says he also talking to staff about putting ina temporary traffic signal.