People at Big Country Chateau Apartments still living without gas; lawyer for complex appears in court

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-For two months, dozens of people are still living without gas at the Big County Chateau Apartments on Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock.

A lawyer for the complex appeared before a judge on Monday and was granted a continuance for 7 days.

In the past few weeks, gas has been restored at some building, but many people are still without hot water and access to a hot meal.

The lawyer told our Re’Chelle Turner crews are working on the repairs as quickly as they can.

The complex was sold in August for 6.4 million dollars to a company in New York City.

The lawyer will be back in court on November 4th.

