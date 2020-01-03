Pensacola male nurse accused of sexually assaulting patient at Baptist Hospital

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) UPDATE (11:51 a.m.) — Jail records show James Bemis has been charged with sex assault and indecent exposure.
According to the charges, the alleged victim is a disabled adult.
Bemis is being held on $25,000 bond.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bemis, a nurse at Baptist Hospital was arrested for sex charges against a patient, says the Pensacola Police Department.
Jail records indicate that Bemis is 71 years of age.
News 5 will provide more information when additional details are released.
