Pensacola male nurse accused of sexually assaulting patient at Baptist Hospital

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) UPDATE (11:51 a.m.) — Jail records show James Bemis has been charged with sex assault and indecent exposure.

According to the charges, the alleged victim is a disabled adult.

Bemis is being held on $25,000 bond.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bemis, a nurse at Baptist Hospital was arrested for sex charges against a patient, says the Pensacola Police Department.

Jail records indicate that Bemis is 71 years of age.

News 5 will provide more information when additional details are released.

