Organizers prepare for 5th annual Christmas Eve Pinnacle Mountain Sunrise Hike

WEST LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-With Christmas just two days away, one woman is inviting others to kick start the holidays and have some fun!

It’s called the Christmas Eve Pinnacle Mountain Sunrise Hike and Tracy Garstka started it five years ago. On the first year she did it alone, the second year she and her friend did it, the third year about twenty people showed up, and last year more than 200 people including Santa and a reindeer made the hike!

“You know it kind of gets of off start with the Christmas Spirit and they were saying they were going to make it a family tradition from here on out so I knew I think this thing has gotten started and I can sit back now and enjoy it,” Garstka said.

“It a moderately strenuous hike so be prepared to work your thighs Christmas morning your probably going to wake up and your legs will be sore,” Kellie Nichols said.

Nichols says it will be cold, windy and dark so be sure to bring a headlamp or flashlight.

There will also be a big, warm and cozy fire at the end of the hike.

S’Mores will be served.

The event starts from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m.