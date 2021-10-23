One man dead in single-vehicle accident in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A man was killed after a single-vehicle accident late Friday night in Pine Bluff.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the Shady Grove area of Pine Bluff for a minor equipment violation on the vehicle Friday evening just before midnight.

The vehicle allegedly refused to stop.

The officers reportedly did not pursue the vehicle due to the minor nature of the offense.

Another officer saw what is believed to be the same vehicle a few minutes later driving with a flat tire.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle which then fled again, according to reports.

The officer reportedly did not pursue but the driver continued to drive away on Miramar Street at a high rate of speed.

Reports say the driver lost control of the vehicle, ran into a ditch, rolled over several times and came to rest in the front yard on Miramar Drive.

There was a single passenger in the car with the driver. The passenger survived the collision. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 28-year-old James Ingram.