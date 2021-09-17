Officials say TikTok ‘Devious Licks’ challenge is driving vandalism in school restrooms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A social media trend is wreaking havoc on our local school districts.

It’s a challenge on the popular video app TikTok that challenges students to destroy school bathrooms and classrooms.

It’s called “Devious Licks” and it’s happening all over the country. Kids are vandalizing and destroying school property and sharing the destruction with their followers on TikTok.

“Why would they want to do that?” Cabot resident Johnna Ayers said. “I just don’t understand.”

The Cabot Public School District shared photos showing major damage and vandalism to some of their bathrooms.

“Oh, my goodness, that’s pathetic,” Ayers said. “Parents have given up their responsibility and their privilege of raising their children correctly.”

And Cabot’s not the only district on edge.

“My initial reaction was not another one,” Jeremy Owoh, Superintendent of the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District said.

JNPSD has experienced a couple instances of vandalism and is encouraging parents to talk to their kids about the trend, especially since most of the school buildings are brand new.

“And our community really invested in our scholars’ education, especially with the facilities,” Owoh said.

The district has put some proactive steps in place. Those steps include increased security and monitoring in the hallways and restrooms, with the school’s safety and security team, Owoh said.

Owoh said the district is using this as a teachable moment for kids.

“You don’t always have to do things to get likes on social media,” he said.

Cabot Public Schools said this behavior is illegal and won’t be tolerated. They said law enforcement will be notified and students will also face disciplinary action from the school.

So far, no arrests have been made.